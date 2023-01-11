Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12, 2023

Fiorentina will kick off their Coppa Italia campaign in the Round of 16 against Sampdoria at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday (January 12).

The hosts earned a direct place in the Round of 16 as one of the top seeded teams in Serie A last season. Sampdoria, meanwhile, began their campaign in the Round of 64, beating Reggina 1-0 before overcoming Ascoli 9-8 on penalties in the next round in October.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last two league outings and are coming off a 2-1 win over Sassuolo at home, thanks to goals from substitutes Riccardo Saponara and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have been in poor form this term. They suffered their 12th defeat of the season on Sunday, falling 2-0 at home to league leaders Napoli.

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 138 times across competitions since their meeting in Serie A in 1946. The hosts lead 50-39.

The two teams have played 49 draws, but their last five games have produced conclusive results.

They have met 11 times in the Coppa Italia, where Fiorentina lead 5-2.

Their last six meetings at Fiorentina have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams were eliminated by Juventus in the Coppa Italia last season. Sampdoria lost 4-1 in the Round of 16, while Fiorentina were beaten 3-0 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Prediction

Fiorentina have suffered just two defeats at home this season and scored at least twice in four of their last five games against Sampdoria at home.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have the worst attacking record in the top flight this term, scoring just eight goals in 17 games.

Fiorentina emerged 2-0 winners in their Serie A meeting in November, thanks to goals from Giacomo Bonaventura and Nikola Milenkovic, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Sampdoria

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

