Fiorentina vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina host Sampdoria at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Serie A on Tuesday, with both sides being in inconsistent form of late.

Fiorentina are currently sixth in the league, seven points off the top four. Vincenzo Italiano's side are going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Empoli last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Sampdoria.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, five points above the relegation zone. Roberto D'Aversa's side have won their last two games on the trot and will hope to take that momentum into the game against Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested clash.

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Sampdoria came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Fabio Quagliarella's second-half winner was enough to secure all three points on the night after Dusan Vlahovic had canceled out Keita Balde's first-half opener.

Fiorentina Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Team News

Ferrari will be a huge miss to Sampdoria

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss to Empoli last time out. Erick Pulgar and Matija Nastasic are both still out injured.

Injured: Erick Pulgar, Matija Nastasic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Sampdoria will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Fabio Depaoli, Mikkel Damsgaard, Alex Ferrari, Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Viera are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Fabio Depaoli, Mikkel Damsgaard, Alex Ferrari, Ernesto Torregrossa, Ronaldo Viera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristaino Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Alfred Duncan, Lucas Torreira, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Valerio Verre, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria Prediction

Both sides have been scoring goals for fun of late and that should be the case during the game on Tuesday.

We predict a high-scoring contest, with both sides sharing the spoils in a stalemate.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Sampdoria

Edited by Peter P