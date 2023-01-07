Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Fiorentina will entertain 16th-placed Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts resumed their league campaign on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Monza. Arthur Cabral gave them the lead in the 19th minute, but Carlos Augusto equalised for Monza in the 61st. Monza are winless in two games and are in tenth place in the standings with 20 points.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five Serie A games and are coming off a 2-1 defeat at home against Sampdoria. Manolo Gabbiadini and Tommaso Augello gave Sampdoria a two-goal lead in the first half. Domenico Berardi halved the deficit from the spot in the 61st minute, but an equaliser was not to be.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have locked horns 20 times since their first meeting in Serie C in 2002. Fiorentina lead 7-6, while seven games have been drawn.

The hosts are winless in their last five meetings against Sassuolo, who won 2-1 in their last Serie A meeting in February.

Fiorentina have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games against Sassuolo across competitions.

Sassuolo have lost their last four away games in Serie A, not scoring in their last three.

Fiorentina are winless in their last four home meetings against Sassuolo, with the last two ending in draws, which followed as many defeats.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Prediction

Fiorentina are winless in their last five meetings with Sassuolo, scoring six goals and conceding 11, losing three. They have scored 12 of their 19 goals this season at home and could score here.

Sassuolo, meanwhile have struggled in recent league outings, losing four of their last five. They have failed to score in three games, conceding 11 goals.

Considering Fiorentina's recent struggles against Sassuolo and the visitors' poor current form, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Sassuolo

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

