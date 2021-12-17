Fiorentina vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fiorentina play host to Sassuolo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the game aiming to get one over the visitors after failing to win any of the last three meetings between the sides.

Fiorentina progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia last Wednesday as they claimed a 2-1 win over Benevento on home turf.

Their cup performance was in keeping with their impressive form in Serie A, where they are on a three-game winning streak.

This upturn in form has seen Fiorentina rise to fifth place in the Serie A table, two points above Juventus.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo returned to winning ways in style as they secured a 2-1 win over Lazio at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore last time out.

Prior to that, Alessio Dionisi’s men were involved in a share of the spoils in two consecutive games, playing out 2-2 draws with Napoli and Spezia.

With 23 points from 17 games, Sassuolo are presently 12th on the log, level on points with Hellas Verona.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head

Fiorentina boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 16 meetings between the teams. Sassuolo have picked up five wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Fiorentina Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Sassuolo Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Team News

Fiorentina

Matija Nastasic, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Erick Pulgar and Gaetano Castrovilli are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Sunday’s game.

Injured: Matija Nastasic, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

The visitors will be without the services of Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna and Filip Djuricic, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Kaan Ayhan will also play no part in the game after receiving his marching orders in the game against Lazio last time out.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna, Filip Djuricic

Suspended: Kaan Ayhan

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Youssef Maleh, Lucas Torreira, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Matheus Henrique, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo Prediction

Fiorentina have finally hit their stride this season and are currently on a blistering run of results. This has been owed to their free-scoring attackers and we predict they will outscore the visitors and end their winless run in this fixture.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Sassuolo

Edited by Shardul Sant