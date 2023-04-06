Fiorentina vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2023

Fiorentina host Spezia at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Serie A on Saturday, looking to extend their winning run to 10 games in all competitions.

La Viola have been on a roll lately, cruising in the league as well as Europe with a series of positive results.

The run began with a 3-2 defeat of Braga in the second leg of their Europa Conference League knockout playoffs before seeing off Sivasspor in the round of 16 of the competition.

Amidst all this, their league form has also improved massively, winning their last five games, including a 2-1 defeat of reigning champions AC Milan and a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

This blistering run has propelled them up to ninth in the league table with 40 points from 28 games, climbing up five places in just under two months.

Vincenzo Italiano's side also took a giant step towards the Coppa Italia finals after beating Cremonese 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Spezia are down in 17th position following a miserable campaign that has yielded only five top-flight wins from 28 matches.

The Aquile have failed to win any of their two league games since their shock 2-1 win over Inter last month, losing 1-0 to Sassuolo followed by a 1-1 draw with Salernitana.

Although the side currently have a six-point cushion over the bottom three, their failure to turn their fortunes could see them getting sucked into the relegation scramble.

Fiorentina vs Spezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina are unbeaten against Spezia in Serie A, winning four of the five encounters between the sides, all coming in a row since a 2-2 draw in October 2020.

Both league games between Fiorentina and Spezia at the Franchi Stadium have ended in a 3-0 win for La Viola, with Dusan Vlahovic alone contributing four of them.

Having won their last five Serie A matches, Fiorentina could win six in a row for the first time since April 2018. They could also achieve four wins in a row without conceding for the first time in the competition.

With only 25 points from 28 games, Spezia have collected the lowest points at this stage of a campaign in their top-flight history.

Fiorentina vs Spezia Prediction

Fiorentina are the most in-form team in Serie A right now along with league leaders Napoli and, given Spezia's struggles this season, it shouldn't be a hassle to see them off too.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Spezia

Fiorentina vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

