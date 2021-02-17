Fiorentina vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fiorentina host an improving Spezia at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday with the chance to climb above the promoted side in the Serie A table.

Without a win in the last three games, La Viola are placed dangerously close to the relegation zone in 16th, and desperately need to get back on track.

Cesare Prandelli might be only 17 games into the job but he's already feeling the heat. His inability to turn around the club's fortunes might culminate in a sacking very soon.

They're seven points clear of the drop zone but the gap could close out quickly if the free-fall continues. This is especially true considering they face a tough home stretch of the campaign ahead of them.

The Eagles will hope to pounce on their vulnerability, having already impressed in their first-ever season in the Italian top-flight.

With six wins and six draws from 22 games, the Ligurian outfit currently sit 13th in the standings. They come into the match off the back of a stunning 2-0 win over runaway leaders AC Milan.

Fiorentina vs Spezia Head-To-Head

The only previous meeting between the sides came back in October, with the match finishing 2-2 in Spezia.

Fiorentina Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Fiorentina vs Spezia Team News

Fiorentina

The home side enter the contest with a clean bill of health and Prandelli has the whole squad at his disposal.

However, Franck Ribery and Giacomo Bonaventura must proceed with caution as they're just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia

The Eagles have a depleted squad, with as many as six players out injured. Among the injured is the club's number one striker M'Bala Nzola, who sustained a knock to his ankle last month.

To make matters worse, Simone Bastoni and Martin Erlic are both suspended due to accumulation of cards.

Injured: M'Bala Nzola, Salva Ferrer, Roberto Piccoli, Claudio Terzi, Diego Farias, and Federico Mattiello.

Suspended: Simone Baston and Martin Erlic

Unavailable: None

Fiorentina vs Spezia Predicted XI

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzela; Lucas Martinez; Lorenzo Venuti, Giacomo Bonaventura, Eric Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Christian Kouame, Dusan Vlahovic.

Spezia (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Adrian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Juan Ramos; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Agudelo, Riccardo Saponara.

Fiorentina vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia have caused plenty of upsets this season and they are entering the match as a form team.

But it's a desperate time right now for Cesare Prandelli and co., and we expect them to earn a point.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Spezia