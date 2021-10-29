Fiorentina vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues this weekend and will see Fiorentina host Spezia on Sunday afternoon.

Fiorentina have been rather inconsistent lately as they have won just one of their last four games. They were beaten 1-0 by Lazio in their last game, their third loss in four games, managing to score just once in those three losses and conceding four goals.

I Viola sit eighth in the league table with 15 points from 19 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend and break into the European spots in the table.

Spezia have not fared much better than their hosts as they have won just one of their last five games. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Genoa in their last game and will be gutted not to have clinched the win. Aquilotti were clearly the better side but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Spezia are dangerously close to the drop zone at the moment. With just eight points from 10 games, they are one point away from the relegation places.

Fiorentina vs Spezia Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Fiorentina and Spezia. The home team have won one of those games while the other ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in the league last season with Fiorentina winning 3-0.

Fiorentina Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Spezia Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Fiorentina vs Spezia Team News

Fiorentina

Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nicolas Gonzalez and Erick Pulgar are all out with injuries and will miss Sunday's game. Aleksandr Kokorin is a doubt for the game as he makes his way back from injury.

Injured: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Erick Pulgar, Nicolas Gonzalez

Doubtful: Aleksandr Kokorin

Suspended: None

Spezia

Spezia have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of their game against Fiorentina. The injured players include Kevin Agudelo, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior, Aimar Sher and Aurelien Nguiamba.

Injured: Kevin Agudelo, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Mehdi Bourabia, Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior, Aimar Sher, Aurelien Nguiamba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Spezia Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Lorenzo Venuti; Alfred Duncan, Lucas Torreira, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Salvador Ferrer, Petko Hristov, Dimitris Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni; Viktor Kovalenko, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, Daniele Verde, Ebrima Colley; M'Bala Nzola

Fiorentina vs Spezia Prediction

Fiorentina have won just one of their last four games. The home side are one of two teams without a draw so far this campaign as they have won five and drawn five of their 10 games.

Spezia have won one of their last six games and have conceded the most goals in Serie A this season. Fiorentina should be able to win on Sunday.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Spezia

Edited by Shardul Sant