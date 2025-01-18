Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held local rivals Juventus to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Viola slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Monza in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Torino and have won 18 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's eight victories.

Torino have won a total of 50 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A - more victories than they have managed against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Fiorentina have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches against Torino in Serie A - as many as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

After a winning streak of eight matches on the trot in Serie A, Fiorentina have been winless in their last five matches in the competition.

Torino have played out draws in their last three games in Serie A.

Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction

Fiorentina are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will be intent on returning to winning ways in this fixture. La Viola have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Torino

Fiorentina vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

