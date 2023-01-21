Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Fiorentina in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Fiorentina vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spezia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Viola suffered a 2-0 defeat against AS Roma in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Torino and have won 15 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's seven victories.

Torino won their previous game against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have not won consecutive league matches against La Viola since 1983.

Torino won their previous away game against Fiorentina in the Serie A in October 1976 and have lost 18 of their 32 such matches during this period.

Fiorentina won 10 of their first 19 matches in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign and have won only six games so far this season.

Torino have managed 23 points so far this season and have failed to reach the 25-point tally at this stage of the season in only one of their last seven league campaigns.

Torino have failed to keep a clean sheet in their nine away games in the Serie A so far this season.

Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction

Fiorentina have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. The likes of Luka Jovic and Jonathan Ikone can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Torino have also been plagued by a number of issues so far and have a point to prove in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Torino

Fiorentina vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luka Jovic to score - Yes

