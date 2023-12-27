Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Torino lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday.

Fiorentina vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Viola edged Monza to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Fiorentina vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Torino and have won 16 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's eight victories.

Fiorentina have scored only one goal in their last three matches against Torino in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last two matches.

Torino have won a total of 50 matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A - the most victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of 32 matches on the trot at home against Torino in the Serie A, Fiorentina lost their previous such game in the competition.

Fiorentina have won their last two matches in the Serie A without conceding a single goal and could win three such games in a row for the first time since April 2023.

Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. La Viola have been defensively impressive so far and will look to be at their robust best this week.

Torino can pack a punch on their day and have tormented Fiorentina in the recent past. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Torino

Fiorentina vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Beltran to score - Yes