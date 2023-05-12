Fiorentina vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past Sampdoria by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. La Viola slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat against FC Basel in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Fiorentina vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 24 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 13 victories.

After a winless run of nine matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A, Udinese have managed to win three of their last four games against La Viola in the competition.

After a run of 13 matches on the trot at home against Udinese in the Serie A, Fiorentina lost their most recent such game by a 4-0 scoreline in April last year.

Udinese have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last six matches against Fiorentina in the second half of the season in the Serie A.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since January 2022.

Fiorentina vs Udinese Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal but have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Viola will be intent on securing their place in Europe and have a point to prove going into this match.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day and have shown improvement against La Viola in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Udinese

Fiorentina vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score - Yes

