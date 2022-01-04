Fiorentina vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina are set to play Udinese at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday in Serie A.

Fiorentina come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona in the league. A first-half goal from striker Kevin Lasagna for Hellas Verona was cancelled out by a second-half goal from midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli for Fiorentina.

Udinese, on the other hand, beat ten-man Cagliari 4-0 in their most recent game. A brace from Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu and goals from French midfielder Jean-Victor Makengo and Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina secured the win for Udinese. Cagliari had Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin sent off in the second-half.

Fiorentina vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fiorentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost nine and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Fiorentina beating Udinese 1-0. A first-half penalty from star striker Dusan Vlahovic sealed the deal for his club.

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: D-D-W-W-W

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-D-D

Fiorentina vs Udinese Team News

Fiorentina

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of Serbian centre-back Matija Nastasic, while there are doubts over the availability of Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar, Italy international Gaetano Castrovilli and Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be unavailable due to his AFCON duties.

Injured: Matija Nastasic

Doubtful: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sofyan Amrabat

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese will be without Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gabriele Cioffi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Udinese Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Aleksa Terzic, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Torreira, Alfred Duncan, Nicolas Gonzalez, Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandr Kokorin

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Vlahovic future: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times”. 🟣 #Vlahovic “Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Vlahovic future: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times”. 🟣 #Vlahovic“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. https://t.co/aO5K1rEGNC

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Nehuen Perez, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Mato Jajalo, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen, Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto

Fiorentina vs Udinese Prediction

Fiorentina are 7th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has fuelled the club's performances with his goals, and the 21-year old is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football as a result.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 14th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. The likes of Gerard Deulofeu will have to step up so that they can build on their Cagliari performance.

Fiorentina should be able to beat Udinese.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Udinese

Edited by Abhinav Anand