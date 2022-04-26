Fiorentina vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fiorentina take on Udinese on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Udinese are in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Bologna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. La Viola suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Salernitana in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Fiorentina vs Udinese Head-to-Head
Fiorentina have a good record against Udinese and have won 24 matches out of 45 games played between the two teams. Udinese have managed 11 victories against Fiorentina and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Fiorentina. Udinese were poor on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.
Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-D
Udinese form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-W-W
Fiorentina vs Udinese Team News
Fiorentina
Gaetano Castrovilli and Lucas Torreira are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Fiorentina are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.
Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli, Lucas Torreira
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Udinese
Beto is currently serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad for this match. Udinese will need to field their best team against a strong Fiorentina side this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Beto
Fiorentina vs Udinese Predicted XI
Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor, Nikola Milenkovic, Lorenzo Venuti; Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura, Youssef Maleh; Jonathan Ikone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek
Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Iyenoma Udogie, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Lazar Samardzic; Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB
Fiorentina vs Udinese Prediction
Fiorentina have built an impressive squad over the course of their campaign and will be looking to secure a European spot this season. The likes of Ikone and Piatek can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.
Udinese have not been at their best so far but can pull off an upset on their day. Fiorentina are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Udinese