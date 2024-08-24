Fiorentina vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Fiorentina invite Venezia to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Sunday. Both teams were winless in their campaign openers last week.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Parma last week, with Cristiano Biraghi's 75th-minute equaliser cancelling out Dennis Man's 22nd-minute opener. La Viola then drew 3-3 with Puskas Akademia in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg in midweek.

Riccardo Sottil and Lucas Martínez Quarta either side of half-time cancelled out Puskas' two-goal lead. Moise Kean put La Viola into the lead with 15 minutes to go, but Wojciech Golla equalised for Puskas 14 minutes later.

Venezia, meanwhile fell to a 3-1 loss at Lazio in their campaign opener. It was their second consecutive loss of the month after a 3-1 loss to Brescia in the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times across competitions, with La Viola leading Venezia 20-14.

They last met in the 2021-22 Serie A, with both teams recording 1-0 home wins.

Their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals with two clean sheets for either side.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in six home meetings against Venezia, winning four.

Venezia have more wins (10) in Series A against La Viola than any other team.

The visitors have one win in last 15 Serie A away games.

La Viola have won 11 of the last 16 Serie A meetings with Venezia, losing five.

Fiorentina vs Venezia Prediction

Fiorentina have drawn their two competitive games this season, scoring four goals. They are on a five-game winning streak at home in Serie A against Venezia. New signing Albert Gudmundsson is a doubt, while defender Marin Pongracic will serve a suspension after being sent off in the campaign opener.

Venezia, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back 3-1 defeats in their two competitive games. They are winless in eight away games in the league, scoring five times. Joel Pohjanpalo and Gianluca Busio are absentees due to injuries.

Considering La Viola's home record in the fixture and better goalscoring form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Venezia

Fiorentina vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riccardo Sottil to score or assist any time - Yes

