Fiorentina vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fiorentina entertain Venezia at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in upcoming Serie A action on Saturday as they look to keep their European qualification hopes alive.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games and overcame Napoli in their previous league outing. Goals from Nicolas Gonzalez, Jonathan Ikone and Arthur Cabral helped them to a 3-2 away win in a crucial fixture.

Venezia, on the other hand, are winless in six league games, suffering five losses in a row. They fell just short of rescuing a point last time around as Rodrigo Becão scored a goal in injury time to secure a win for Udinese.

#NapoliFiorentina #SerieA 2 - #Fiorentina have won twice at Maradona this season (today and in the Coppa Italia match): the last Italian team to win twice at Napoli home in the same campaign was Lazio in 2014/15. Conquest. 2 - #Fiorentina have won twice at Maradona this season (today and in the Coppa Italia match): the last Italian team to win twice at Napoli home in the same campaign was Lazio in 2014/15. Conquest.#NapoliFiorentina #SerieA https://t.co/tgGzARcGPw

Fiorentina vs Venezia Head-to-Head

There have been 43 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The home side have secured 19 wins while Venezia are also not far behind with 14 wins. The spoils have been shared 10 times in this fixture.

In their first meeting since 2004, Venezia came out on top with a 1-0 win at the Pier Luigi Penzo in October.

Fiorentina form guide (Serie A): W-W-D-W-D

Venezia form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-L-L

Fiorentina vs Venezia Team News

Fiorentina

Giacomo Bonaventura and Alvaro Odriozola will miss the game with injuries, but Lucas Torreira is available after serving a one-game suspension.

Injured: Giacomo Bonaventura, Alvaro Odriozola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

I Lagunari saw as many as four players sidelined over the week. Sergio Romero and Luca Lezzerini remain sidelined with knee and muscle injuries. Meanwhile, Arnór Sigurdsson, Tyronne Ebuehi, Marco Modolo, and Antonio Junior Vacca are out with flu, thigh, knee, and muscle injuries respectively.

Ethan Ampadu will serve a one-game suspension following his 10th yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: Sergio Romero, Luca Lezzerini, Arnór Sigurdsson, Tyronne Ebuehi, Marco Modolo, Antonio Junior Vacca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ethan Ampadu

Fiorentina vs Venezia Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano (GK); Lorenzo Venuti, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Sofyan Amrabat, Lucas Torreira, Gaetano Castrovilli; Nicolas Gonzalez, Arthur Cabral, Jonathan Ikone

Venezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Niki Maenpaa (GK); Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Sofian Kiyine; Gianluca Busio, Michaël Cuisance; Nani, Mattia Aramu, David Okereke; Jean Pierre Nsame

Fiorentina vs Venezia Prediction

I Viola have a solid home record in the league and have failed to score just once in 15 games. They are on a five-game undefeated streak for the second time this season and will be hoping to secure a win here as they face Juventus in their Coppa Italia semi-final fixture on Thursday.

Venezia have failed to score in three of their last four league outings and it is expected that their struggles in front of the goal will continue here. The hosts should be able to secure a win over their northern rivals with ease.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Venezia

