Five Barcelona players in danger of suspension if they get booked against Almeria

As many as five Barcelona players will likely be looking to avoid their fifth yellow card of the ongoing La Liga season when the team takes on UD Almeria. The list includes Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Pablo Gavi, Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

The Blaugrana will visit the Estadio del Mediterráneo on Sunday (February 26) for their 23rd league game of the season. A win in the contest will take them 10 points clear at the top of the standings after second-placed Real Madrid drew 1-1 at home against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Almeria, meanwhile, are 19th with just 22 points from 22 matches. However, they are only a point out of the relegation zone and could move up by at least four places with a surprise home win.

However, some of Barcelona's players will be walking on thin ice. As per @BarcaTimes on Twitter, Kessie, Gavi, Busquets, Torres and Raphinha are all in danger of picking up a fifth yellow card of the season.

Should they receive a booking against Almeria, they will miss the club's next match against Valencia at the Spotify Camp Nou on March 5.

All five players have had varying impacts on the Blaugrana's season so far.

Gavi has been one of their most important pieces in the ongoing campaign, recording two goals and five assists in 33 matches across competitions. His partner-in-crime Pedri Gonzalez is currently sidelined due to injury and the Catalans will likely struggle if they can't call upon both of their young midfield stars.

Busquets has also been a key figure and still has the ability to dictate a match as he showed in the first half against Manchester United earlier this week. The veteran Spaniard has played 28 times across all competitions this term, laying out one assist.

Raphinha, meanwhile, endured a sub-par outing in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie against United. However, he scored and assisted in the first leg and will be a big miss if he receives a suspension as his side are already without Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele due to injury.

Overall, the Brazilian has recorded seven goals and nine assists in 33 matches in all competitions for the Catalans this season.

Kessie has received a more prominent role in recent weeks following injuries first to Busquets and then to Pedri. He is expected to receive his fourth start in five matches when the Blaugrana take on Almeria. The Ivorian has recorded two goals and three assists in 27 matches this season.

Lastly, Torres seemed to hit his stride in Barcelona's last La Liga match, a 2-0 win over Cadiz. He has managed five goals and an assist in 27 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Barcelona picked up a comfortable win over Almeria earlier this season

Barcelona hosted UD Almeria in La Liga earlier this season, with the clash in November last year ending in a 2-0 win for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the first half as the teams went into the break on level terms. However, Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Frenkie de Jong settled the deal 14 minutes later.

Barcelona recorded 27 shots and 13 on target while keeping Almeria down to just four shots and one on target in a comfortable win. The match was also Gerard Pique's last at the Spotify Camp Nou.

