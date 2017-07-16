Five of the best Naby Keita alternatives for Liverpool

If the Reds don't lay their hands on the RB Leipzig star, here are some players Jurgen Klopp could go after.

16 Jul 2017

Liverpool have reportedly been courting Naby Keita

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are looking to acquire the signature of RB Leipzig midfield sensation Naby Keita, with reports increasingly linking the Guinean with a move to Anfield. It is uncertain whether he will be a Liverpool player by the time the summer transfer window slams to a close.

As the air clears, it could be very much possible that Keita ends up wearing the red of Liverpool, but the asking price that Leipzig have put on the midfielder’s head can well deter the Reds from signing him. It isn’t as if the club can’t afford the sum, it’s a case of getting players that can well perform to Keita’s level more than anything else.

We run the rule over five of the best Naby Keita replacements for Liverpool.

#5 Johannes Geis

Johannes Geis was a star for Schalke last season

A lesser known alternative to the man who was one of the Bundesliga’s best performers this past season, Johannes Geis was once a Manchester United target during his Mainz days.

Currently 23, the German star was one of Schalke’s best performers in a season in which they were expected to do much better than actually ended up doing. Geis didn’t score or assist a single time, but his work revolves more around being a midfield destroyer and winning the ball back in areas around the back four. Geis won 1.7 tackles per game and he made 2.4 interceptions as well.

He operated in a three at the back shape and acted as a sole holding midfielder throughout the season. And Klopp’s German connections will have no problem in helping him in getting this man.