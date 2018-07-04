5 Best Players who turned Managers

Gareth Southgate

Football has always been a game of passion and planning. From players to football fans like us, we all understand the importance of the game plan in every match. Having a good manager, therefore, is crucial for every team to excel. History has it that there are many excellent football players who turned into managers as their retirement career. Unfortunately, not all players can turn into good managers.

To become a football team/club manager, one needs to have a good insight and a brilliant interpretation, apart from understanding all the nuances of the game. There is optimum requirement for hard-work, dedication, ability to strategize and decode and more. Their role is definitely the most critical, as well as tough. Their deliverables are very visible and one cannot hide if they are not a good manager for a particular team – The performance of the team, says it all!

Players and fans look for the instant result the moment a manager is newly assigned and the toil begins from day one. This is the reason why we see the manager at their best and worst, while their team performs. And we have also seen how aggressive they can get at times.

Every manager knows the fact that for a player to perform exponentially well requires mental and physical support and this is the prime role of each and every football team manager. The best managers are seen doing a straight talk with the players and motivating them all the way. They are constantly reminding the players how important they are for the team and for the fans and that they trust each player.

A footballer turned manager knows what the players need in a manager, as they have been there. They try to engage the players in fun, excitement and try to bring out the passion in them. From praising the smallest of developments in the players to rewarding them for the best-played games, they do it all.

As its all men in action, there are times when aggression gets the better out of the managers; however, a good manager will know how to keep calm when required. They definitely don’t want the players to hate them and there is no space for cold war.

Below mentioned are five football legends who had the acumen required to become brilliant managers. Know their stance and their abilities to master what they do...

#5 Mario Zagallo – Brazilian Player, turned Manager

Mario Zagallo

Mario Zagallo was the first ever person to have won the World Cup as a player and as the manager. He was a part of two very great teams and won the World Cup, both on the pitch and off the pitch. The winger, Zagallo, player for Brazil in the year 1958 and also bagged the highly acclaimed Jules Rimet trophy.

Later he was involved with the 1962 team and was able to win the cup. He became the manager of the power team in the year 1970 and once again achieved the World Cup glory in Mexico.