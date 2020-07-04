5 clubs that should look to sign Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser is now a free agent after running down his contract with Bournemouth at the end of last month.

The Scotland international finished second behind Eden Hazard in assists at the end of the 2018/19 season.

After months of speculation, Ryan Fraser is finally a free agent. The Scotland international ended his stay at AFC Bournemouth after running down his contract at the end of last month. Ryan Fraser, who joined the Cherries at the age of 18, made over 180 appearances and was part of the EFL Championship winning side.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer after an impressive 2018/19 campaign. The move failed to materialise, but it hindered the winger's desire to play for the club. Ryan Fraser even admitted in January that he didn't play for the team for the first few months owing to the distractions caused by his transfer speculations.

With 120 Premier League appearances, 26 goals, and 16 assists, Ryan Fraser could be a welcome addition to a host of Premier League clubs. Here we take a look at five clubs that could benefit from the arrival of the Premier League's shortest player.

Five EPL clubs that could benefit with the arrival of Ryan Fraser

#1: Everton

With Ancelotti at the helm, Everton will be looking to get back to winning trophies.

The Blue side of Merseyside has been underperforming for ages. The last couple of seasons have seen Everton transfer tactics backfiring, resulting in a host of their managers getting sacked. New manager Carlo Ancelotti, though, is no stranger to handling pressure and matching expectations.

Ancelotti is well-known for relying on his wingers to pop in and around the opposition penalty area to create an attacking threat. The Everton squad, though, lacks depth in that department.

The addition of Ryan Fraser would be an upgrade on an aging Theo Walcott and an underperforming Alexi Iwobi. The Scotland international could provide a better attacking threat than Iwobi.

Capable of playing as a full-back, Ryan Fraser would also add versatility and much needed defensive stability to Ancelotti's side, which looks brittle in transition defence. Moreover, the availability of a player on a free transfer is always a tempting factor.

#2: Leicester City

Leicester City are in dire need of depth in their squad.

European football looks set to return to the King Power stadium next season. After an impressive start to the 2919-20 season, the Foxes seem to be faltering at the business end of the season. Lack of squad depth is considered to be one of the reasons for the Foxes' late-season debacle.

The addition of Ryan Fraser could, first and foremost, improve the squad depth and quality at Leicester City. The Scottish international could well be an upgrade on the inconsistent Ayoze Perez. Moreover, Ryan Fraser's Premier League experience could help him quickly adapt to life at the King Power Stadium.

A right-footed left-sided winger, Ryan Fraser's ability to cut inside and produce moments of brilliance could help reduce the goal-scoring pressure on Jaime Vardy. The winger could also share some of the responsibilities of James Maddison in the creative department.

#3: Southampton

Of late, Southampton have been playing some scintillating football.

Ralph Hassenhuttl is finally showing the Premier League why he is such a highly rated manager. After initially struggling to cope up with the pace of the league, the Austrian has transformed Southampton into an exciting attacking side.

The style of play of the Austrian, however, has its risks. The high-pressing, fast transitional style of Hassenhutl is likely to take its toll on his players. Without a bigger squad, the Austrian will not be able to implement his style of play on a long-term basis.

In this respect, Ryan Fraser, a very versatile player, could be a welcome addition at Southampton. The winger's defensive and offensive prowess could easily make him a valuable addition to the demanding Gegenpressing-inspired style of Hassenhutl.

Ryan Fraser's ability to create space on the wings and provide delightful balls to the forwards would also improve the Saints' attack manifold. Moreover, the arrival of the 26-year-old would increase the service provided to in-form striker Danny Ings.

The possibility of getting a player of the quality of Ryan Fraser could be a steal for a Southampton side who are aiming for big things next season.

#4: Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the Arsenal squad.

Arsenal have been linked with Ryan Fraser for a while now. The Gunners were expected to make a transfer bid for the Scotland international last season, but their interests cooled down since the arrival of Nicolas Pepe.

At 26, Ryan Fraser is just reaching his peak years. The Scottish international could easily be a part of the new Arsenal that Mikel Arteta is building at the Emirates. Being a left-winger, Fraser could easily replace Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and help Mikel Arteta deploy his primary goal threat in the middle.

Importantly, Ryan Fraser would be available on a slightly lower wage than some of Arsenal's other targets. He would add more balance and depth to the squad, while also providing a much-needed addition to Arsenal's creative section. It's not every day you get a proven Premier League player on a free transfer.

#5: Newcastle United

Newcastle United is one of the teams to look out for during the next season.

Its all clear blue skies for Newcastle United for the upcoming season. After years of mismanagement, the Mike Ashley era is almost coming to an end at the Tyne side. Rumours of the club's new owner Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have already seen the club linked with big names like Philippe Coutinho and Edinson Cavani.

The Magpies have prospered on the footballing side also. After starting as one of the favourites to be relegated, Steve Bruce has guided Newcastle past the 40-point mark. Despite their commendable performances in 2019-20, the club requires major reinforcements for the next season.

Ryan Fraser would indeed be an ideal signing to make for the new management. The Scotland international could be one of the best additions Newcastle can have, irrespective of their manager, for the next season.

A player with over 100 Premier League appearances and 25 assists, Ryan Fraser could be the ideal winger that sparks Joelinton into rediscovering his goal-scoring touch. Despite being the shortest player in the Premier League, the winger is more than a handful for any defender.

The winger could also be a great partner for Allain Saint-Maximin and work in tandem with the Frenchman to wreak havoc in opposition defenses. Moreover, Fraser's ability to play a possession-based game and play counter-attacks suits the Newcastle United's playing style.