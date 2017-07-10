Five greatest Arsenal strikers since Thierry Henry left

Thierry Henry will go down as one of the Premier League's best ever players, but has anyone stepped up to take his role at Arsenal?

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 18:30 IST

Henry is arguably the greatest player to play in the Premier League

A once-in-a-generation talent. A club legend. The Premier League’s best foreign import. Those are just some phrases that are mentioned when people talk of Thierry Henry.

With 227 goals in all competitions for the Gunners, the Frenchman remains Arsenal’s leading goalscorer, ahead of the likes of Ian Wright and the legendary Ted Drake and Alan Smith.

Roll back to 2012. Thierry Henry returned to Arsenal on loan from New York Red Bulls during the MLS off-season. Drawing against Leeds United in the FA Cup with 22 minutes remaining, Arsene Wenger gave ‘Titi’ his second debut.

Just 12 minutes after returning, Henry gave Arsenal the lead – and a win – with a trademark finish. The Frenchman took the ball in his stride from Alexandre Song, before curling one past the goalkeeper to the far post.

What followed was nothing short of emotional. The legend had returned. Wenger and Henry hugged it out on the touchline and Arsenal were through to the next round.

Ever since he departed the club for Barcelona, it’s difficult to say as to whether Arsenal have replaced him. And with that bring said, here are Arsenal’s five best forward players since 2008.

#5 Andrey Arshavin

Perhaps someone fans didn’t expect to see on this list. It was between the Russian and Lukas Podolski and although Andrey Arshavin often played on the left of a front three – he did play centrally on some occasions for the Gunners.

There’s no doubt he’ll be known for his four goals at Anfield against Liverpool and that screamer against Manchester United, but what many don’t understand, is why he got so much hate.

Although he barely tracked back and was often labelled as ‘lazy’, going forward the pint-sized Russian was a joy to watch. In just 145 games in all competitions for Arsenal, Arshavin scored 31 and assisted 46 – it’s fair to say that’s a decent return.

Perhaps later in his Arsenal career the Russian became homesick, and so a return to Zenit St. Petersburg on loan came around. After that, he returned to Arsenal but only managed 11 games in all competitions the following season, before being subsequently sold to the Russian powerhouse.