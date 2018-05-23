Five keys battles that will shape up Real Madrid vs Liverpool

The Champions League final will be shaped by these five individual battles.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 20:20 IST

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been lucky to reach the final this year.

The season is coming to an end as the Champions League final comes closer and closer. No wonder again this season Real Madrid have managed to be in the final and are clear favorites to once again lift the trophy. While Liverpool come into the match as underdogs, but they can't be discounted.

We have seen some extraordinary matches and amazing comebacks this season and the final promises to be a spectacular event to put an end to this incredible football season.

Real Madrid reached the finals by beating PSG (Champions of France), Juventus ( Champions of Itlay) and Bayern Munich (Champions of Germany). There is no doubt that they had unbelievable luck in the tournament and many controversial decisions have gone their way. But anyway they are still in the final.

While Liverpool also had plenty of luck they had an easy group stage, they faced a not so formidable Porto in the Round of 16, then they faced Manchester City a team against whom they have a fantastic record and their high pressing game always troubles them.

It could have been different had they faced a team from England like Manchester United or Tottenham or Chelsea. Even in the semis, they were likely to face FC Barcelona, but they escaped that as well and faced a less tougher opposition in AS Roma.

But we can talk about a lot of possibilities, but the truth is that these two are in the final and one of them is going to win it. So here we look at 5 key battles between players that are likely to shape the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

#5 Bale vs Lovren

Gareth Bale has been in terrific form for the Los Blancos.

Gareth Bale has been in good form for Real Madrid and his current form makes it likely that he will start ahead of the misfiring Karim Benzema. The Welsh wizard is likely to start up front with Cristiano Ronaldo in a 4-4-2 formation.

While it is likely that Lovren will start for Liverpool and he will be up against Gareth Bale a player who has a knack of scoring important goals. It is likely that Van Dijk would be given the duty of marking the Champions League final specialist Cristiano Ronaldo, Lovren will have to mark Bale.

It definitely gives Madrid a great chance to score goals in the final as Lovren has many times proven to be error-prone and with Bale form, it is likely that he will get the better of him.

The Los Blancos can definitely use this tactic and if Bale does get the better of Lovren with the experience of Madrid in the finals they should easily cruise past Liverpool to their third Champions League trophy in four years.