Five of Lionel Messi's records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never break

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
744   //    10 Oct 2018, 15:19 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

Since their appearance in the world of elite football more than a decade ago, aces Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the game with their enigmatic talents.

The duo have swooped goals and records that many players will not be able to achieve in the course of their phenomenal careers.

However, there are still a number of records that are yet to be made their own.

We take a look at five records held by Messi that Ronaldo will not break anytime soon: 

#1 50 goals in a single league season 

The Argentine ace holds the record of an incredible 50 goals in a single league season.

In the 2011/12 season, Messi netted a staggering 50 goals, with a total ratio of 1.35, in 37 La Liga games.

Ronaldo's closest effort came during the 2014/15 season when the Portuguese scored 48 goals in 35 games, which ultimately led him to win the Pichichi award.

#2 Four Ballon d'Or wins in a row

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

It is a fact well known that Messi won four consecutive Ballon d'Or awards from 2009 to 2012.

The record was previously held by Michel Platini who won the accolade three times from 1983 to 1985.

While Messi and Ronaldo have both won the Ballon d'Or five times each, Messi is the only one who has won it four times in a row. 

The closest Ronaldo came to the record was when he lifted the award two consecutive times in 2013 and 2014 as well as 2016 and 2017 respectively. 

#3 60 plus goals in all competitions in consecutive seasons


FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

While both players have scored 60 goals in a season, Messi remains the only one to have done so in successive seasons.

The Argentine ace boasts of being the only player to cross the 60-goal barrier in successive seasons.

The Barcelona man scored 60 goals in 55 games in the 2011/12 season, and 61 goals in 54 games in the 2014/15 campaign. 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
