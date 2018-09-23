Five managers Manchester United can consider if Jose Mourinho's reign goes awry

Syed Shaiban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 23 Sep 2018, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is the clock running out for Mourinho at Manchester United?

As tumultuous clapping resonates across Old Trafford these days, foggy and grey clouds cover Jose Mourinho's future.

Manchester United have had a shocking start to the season by losing two games already, one of them away at Brighton and the latest draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where chances came in plenty, has been met with outrage as well.

More disturbingly so, all the other major rivals are pulling ahead with Chelsea and Liverpool starting off the season perfectly followed by Manchester City who are finding their rhythm too.

As Mourinho vividly spoke about football heritage last year, in one of the conferences he also made it clear that he would build the team for the next manager and that is one of his most important goals.

Credit to the Portuguese obviously that he's roped in players and changed the squad completely but Manchester United have gone half a decade without bossing England and such feat is ill-suited to one of the most successful clubs on the English soil.

On numerous occasions during the pre-season, it looked like Mourinho was left fuming with the work of Ed Woodward and towards the end of the transfer window, it did seem evident that the club missed out on one major transfer target at least and Mourinho was unhappy with it.

Even though he had no option but to continue, the fact that the board did not aid their manager in the window especially after giving him a new contract last season throws light on whether the board really trusts the manager.

Considering that Jose Mourinho has a history with third seasons too, it will be no surprise if the season is long and hurtful for the red devils.

With no identity so far and with a footballing quality that is so unsatisfactory, United might expect something worse and in case the alarm sirens do ring, here are five managerial candidates the club can consider if Jose Mourinho's regime goes rogue and awry.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman is the first manager in the entire history to win the Championship League three times in a row

No person in the world would have ever expected Zinedine Zidane to become such a successful coach in such a short period but that's how it is.

The Frenchman is the first manager in the entire history to win the Championship League three times in a row and no other manager has ever won three in their entire stint.

Taking Real Madrid to nine major titles in his reign, Zidane established an identity of his own where the winning formula heavily relied on team spirit and the attitude rather than tactical brilliance.

His 4-3-3 teased and battered teams in the Champions League while he also lead his team to a forty game unbeaten streak setting a new club record.

In Zidane's 149 matches with the men in white, his team lashed out 393 goals which are a testimony to the football his side can generate.

Manchester United have needed an attacking identity and they certainly need a consistent winning formula and the club can turn their eyes on this Frenchman because he certainly has caught the attention of the world.

1 / 5 NEXT