FIVE MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS WITH A POINT TO PROVE ON PRESEASON TOUR

The pre-season friendlies have begun after the FIFA World Cup in Russia came to a close in stunning fashion. The club season will commence soon and the different Manchester United players with a point to prove will have the opportunity to do just that on their preseason tour in the USA. With a lot of their players taking a break after the World Cup, it affords them the opportunity of a close-up look from their Manager. Here are the five players with a point to prove to Jose Mourinho

#1 Eric Bailly

Considered to be the best defender the club currently has in their ranks, he still has a rough edge to his game and he'll have to work on it before he can truly become a club great and a world-class player. It is what United do, they mould world class players. Bailly has all the makings of being a top defender but niggling injuries have disrupted his playtime and his performance level has subsequently dropped.

With those injuries behind him and a full pre-season to work with, he can put extra work to regain his spot as the club’s finest brick wall. If his injury susceptibility is reduced, then he will of great importance to United’s campaign starting from the preseason.

