Five of the most unexpected record holders in football

Five times when the norms were broken.

The 1903 FA Cup Final was a record setter

Records, as the word itself means literally, are the evidence of something great or terrible things done in the past. In sports, they take a really special place as good records are things that teams really thrive for.

Be it the most goals, most wins or most trophies, records play a big role in motivating teams and players into giving their best shot at something. The best records are mostly held by the best players and the worst records are stamped to the heads of the, well, not-so-good players.

However, there are often cases where a player or a team becomes an unlikely holder of some record. And here are 5 records that are held by unexpected entities.

#5 Biggest FA Cup final win

A rare picture of the Bury team that won the 1903 FA Cup final

These days, the elite clubs don’t really give much attention to the domestic cups, preferring to focus their attention on the league title and the Champions League instead. However, the FA Cup is still regarded by many as an important challenge to win.

When Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2014, a lot of their fans were ecstatic as it marked their first trophy in nine years. Back in the olden days, the FA Cup held, even more, importance – especially before the inception of the European Cup.

And it wasn’t any different in the FA Cup final of 1903 when Bury took on Derby. Both teams contested in the Football League – now known as the Premier League – and actually ended up with the same amount of points that season with 35, but Bury were placed one place higher at 8th because of a superior goal difference.

Naturally, hence, a final between these two was expected to be a tight affair. However, Bury absolutely thrashed Derby by winning the match 6-0, clinching the FA Cup for the second time in their history. To this day, this remains the biggest win by any club in the FA Cup final – and we don’t expect it to be broken anytime soon.