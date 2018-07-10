Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 of the most underrated transfers this summer

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    10 Jul 2018, 21:18 IST

Excelsior v Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie
Justin Kluivert

We haven’t seen much business in the transfer window so far, mainly down to the World Cup. Last summer Premier League clubs spent a record £1.47 billion in the summer window. We haven’t seen anywhere near that much spent across Europe this summer, but with the season fast approaching, teams will be looking to get deals done.

We have seen a number of moves across Europe though. Manchester United paid around £50 million to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, while Liverpool have splashed out over £90 million to bring Naby Keita and Fabinho to the club from RB Leipzig and Monaco respectively.

In Serie A, Inter Milan paid big fees to sign both Radja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez. Juventus have also spent a lot of money, paying over £30 million to sign Joao Cancelo, as well as making Douglas Costa’s spell at the club a permanent one.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid paid Monaco more than £50 million for the services of Thomas Lemar, while Real Madrid spent over £20 million to sign Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad.

The biggest of the lot was Juventus' deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for a fee of around £88 million.

But it isn’t just the big money moves who will be looking to make their mark this season. There have been a few moves that have gone under the radar, and here are five of the most underrated deals of the summer so far.

#1 Justin Kluivert (Ajax to Roma)

Roma paid Ajax around £15 million to bring the son of Patrick Kluivert to the club. The 19-year-old will be looking to step out of his father’s shadow having spent his whole club career with Ajax. He is an exceptionally talented winger, who is also capable of playing through the middle, and there is certainly a lot to come from him.

He scored 12 goals in 44 league games for Roma, which isn’t too bad a record given that most of his appearances have come from the wing. He has already made his international debut for the Netherlands and will add pace and energy to an already quite young Roma squad.

He came to the attention of sides across Europe with a superb hat-trick against Roda JC and will be hoping for more of that when he moves to Serie A. 

