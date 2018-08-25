Five Old Trafford classics between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs. Tottenham is a rivalry for the ages.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur is a fixture that has produced some of the nerve wrecking and enthralling contests over the years. From George Best to Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone had their moments playing against Spurs. The audacious lob of George Best or the brilliant chip by Cantona, are some of the memorable moments from such a long list of historic matches.

Here is a look at the top five Old Trafford classics between these two clubs.

#5 ManUtd 2-0 Tottenham: 26 January 1951

The famous 'Busby Babes' who won the league in 1951

After losing earlier in the season at White Hart Lane, Manchester United was aware of the fact that Arthur Rowe's reigning champions were the First Division’s benchmarks. The two sides met on a cold January afternoon at Old Trafford with Spurs hovering in the fourth spot, just three points behind the second-placed United.

Earlier the league leaders Portsmouth slipped to a shock defeat against Sunderland which made the encounter at Old Trafford a thrilling one despite the capricious pitch. , but Stan Pearson scored the decisive goal three minutes from time to send United to the top of the table where they would remain for the rest of the season.

#4 ManUtd 2-1 Tottenham: February 1971

George Best scored a famous lobbed goal against Spurs in 1971.

George Best was undoubtedly one of the best players to have ever graced the Old Trafford pitch in a red jersey. He had many recollections at Old Trafford, but few are more cherished than his sumptuous Stretford End lob over Pat Jennings.

The game was goalless for an extended period. The deadlock broke when Jennings provided a lofted cross with United winger Willie Morgan, from which the ball spun loose to Best, 15 yards out. But the United winger's route to the goal was blocked by Jennings and two Tottenham defenders in the goal line. George best needed just two touches, one to control the ball with his chest and other to arc a lob over all his opponents.

It was an exhibit of sheer brilliance which many would have failed to pull off. George Best just waited and watched as his shot dropped into the net and ambulated away smiling.

