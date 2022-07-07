Five oldest teams in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season

The Premier League is one of the oldest competitions in football. Football was invented in the United Kingdom, and football clubs were formed as a respite for working-class citizens.

Factory workers and laborers would go kick the ball around after work, and it gradually transformed into the sport that it is today.

Everyone talks about the most successful teams in the league, the teams that have won the most trophies, or the sides that have the best players. What about the oldest teams in the Premier League?

The teams that were formed the earliest and have withstood the test of time to remain football clubs. Mentioned below are the five oldest teams in the Premier League next season.

#5 Fulham - Founded in 1879

Fulham v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship

Fulham were founded in 1879 as the St. Andrews Cricket & Football Club. The players were mostly Church of England members who worked their way through the amateur leagues.

They became a professional club in 1898 and began making their way through the professional leagues. Fulham joined the Football League in 1907 and began their journey to the top flight from there.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FulhamFC



Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season.Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFCManchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. https://t.co/IP3aIVZbxG

Fulham's most prestigious trophy is probably the UEFA Intertoto Cup, which they won in 2002. They have never won a top flight title or any of the domestic cups but have come close a couple of times.

They won the Championship last season and made a return to the Premier League for the upcoming season. This time out, they will be hoping to remain in the league rather than get relegated.

#4 Everton - Founded in 1878

Everton v Brentford - Premier League

Everton were founded as St. Domingo's FC in 1878 by the local church members as an alternative to cricket. The club was renamed Everton in 1879, and it was a founding member of the Football League in 1888.

The club is one of the longest serving members of the English top flight with a record 118 seasons. This is one of the reasons why it was crucial that they avoided relegation last season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Everton have NO intention of selling Anthony Gordon this summer despite reported interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.



(Source: 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Everton have NO intention of selling Anthony Gordon this summer despite reported interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.(Source: @David_Ornstein 🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Everton have NO intention of selling Anthony Gordon this summer despite reported interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Source: @David_Ornstein) https://t.co/JliiTKLxJo

Everton have won nine first division titles, five FA Cups, and a European Cup Winners Cup during the 1984-1985 season.

In recent years, Everton have flirted with the top eight positions in the Premier League but narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Frank Lampard and the club will be hoping to return to the top half of the table in the upcoming season and regain the respect Everton deserve.

#3 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Founded in 1877

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Wolverhampton Wanderers, similar to Everton and other founding members of the Football League, were formed by a church and its members. Initially named St.Luke's FC, they changed their name in 1879.

They have won the First Division three times, the FA Cup four times, and the League Cup twice, among other more minor trophies.

Wolves @Wolves Follow the captain as he does the rounds at Compton Follow the captain as he does the rounds at Compton 👋 https://t.co/ATYalFLf9i

Over the last few years, Wolves have once again become a staple of Premier League football and have enjoyed top 10 success for most seasons.

Their Portuguese renaissance has helped them acquire some top talent from the Iberian peninsula, and that has helped them challenge for European places. Wolves will be hoping that they can finally break into Europe next season.

#2 Aston Villa - Founded in 1874

Burnley v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa were formed by members of the Villa Cross Wesleyan Chapel in Birmingham. Villa were also one of the 12 founding members of the First Division in 1888 and have achieved great success in football.

They have won seven First Division titles, seven FA Cups, and five League Cups, among other domestic trophies. Villa also won the Champions League title during the 1981-1982 season.

Villa went through a rough patch in the late 2000s, but under new ownership, they have been back in the Premier League over the last three seasons.

Villa are looking to finish in the top half of the table for the upcoming season and possibly sneak into a European place. The club have recruited well and Steven Gerrard is a promising young manager.

#1 Nottingham Forest - Founded in 1865 (Oldest Premier League team)

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg

Nottingham Forest, unlike other clubs on this list, were not formed by members of a church. They are the oldest Premier League team in the upcoming season.

Forest were not one of the founding members of the Football League, and their application was rejected in 1888. They did eventually join the league in 1892 and became a fixture in English football.

They have won the First Division once, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup four times. Their crown jewels are the two back-to-back Champions League titles they won between 1978 and 1980 under the management of Brian Clough.

After nearly 21 years away from the top flight, they are back in the Premier League for the upcoming season, and their fans will hope they can stay up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far