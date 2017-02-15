Five players from FC Porto who could be on the move in the summer

Porto is known as a breeding ground of talents in Europe. Here are five players who could be on their way out of Porto in the summer

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 15:59 IST

Yacine Brahimi has been linked with a whole host of clubs across Europe

Since the last decade, Portugal has been one of the biggest the breeding grounds of talents in Europe. Clubs like Benfica, Sporting and Porto have kept on producing some amazing players who have gone on to become world beaters in the future. We have seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, David Luiz, Falcao, James Rodriguez et al emerging at the big stage after plying their trade in the Portuguese league over the years.

Porto are one of the biggest clubs in Portugal and have a gifted set of players who look ready for the next step. The Lisbon club is known for their excellent academy and scouting network and have given the world, players like Falcao, Hulk and James Rodriguez amongst many others.

Let us take a look at five such Porto players who could move in the summer-

#1 Yacine Brahimi

Brahimi is one of the biggest stars in the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the moment and has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs in recent times. Last summer, he was heavily linked with the likes of Everton and Arsenal and it is a bit surprising to see the Algerian dazzler still plying his trade for Porto.

The 27-year-old is predominantly a winger but is also capable of plying his trade as an attacking midfielder. The former Granada man is blessed with terrific ball control and technique and is known as a technical dribbler. Porto managed to keep hold onto him last summer but it won’ be easy for them to keep the Algerian star at Estádio do Dragão for much long.