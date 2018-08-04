Five players from previous eras who could have broken the Messi-Ronaldo dominance

The Messi and Ronaldo rivalry is well documented, so intense has it been over the last decade that no clear winner has been decided, with both sets of supporters having an abundance of valid claims upholding their argument that their candidate is the better of the pair.

They have won an equal number of Ballon d'Ors between them, 5 each (all the last ten editions). A plethora of records for mainstream yardsticks such as goals and assists have been set by the pair, and even other mundane records such as having scored in every minute of a football match (in the case of Ronaldo).

There have been all sorts of goals, screamers, solo runs, blistering shots, as Ronaldo and Messi raised the bar of goalscoring in a way not seen before, with both averaging over a goal per game ratio since they came in direct competition with one another in 2009.

Their brilliance has been so otherworldly that all other players in their generation refuse to be named in the same breath with them, accepting that the two are so good and far above them that they have to settle for being the best among the rest.

A lot of players from times gone by also achieved legendary feats, and even though no player before Messi and Ronaldo managed to sustain such superb performances at the elite level for over a decade, it could be argued that Messi and Ronaldo had an advantage over them in this regard, in that none had a direct rival in the same circumstances that both had each other, which undoubtedly spurred each on to continue striving to reach greater heights.

Messi and Ronaldo are rightly considered among the greatest of all time, and while it is difficult if not downright impossible to compare players from different eras due to changes in playing patterns and tactical evolution, these under-listed players were also considered the greatest in their generation and of all time.

Here are five players from the previous five decades who would have challenged the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly.

Honorable mentions: 1990s (Zinedine Zidane), 1980s (Michel Platini, Marco Van Basten), 1970s (Gerd Muller), 1950s (Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas)

1990s: Ronaldo De Lima

Ronaldo is considered by many to be the greatest striker of all time

O Fenômeno ("The Phenomenon") was the standout player in the 1990s. Known for his speed, agility, dribbling and clinical finishing, he is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The 'original Ronaldo' was an elite striker of immense proportions, and on his transfer to Inter Milan in 1997 became only the second player after Diego Maradona to break the transfer record twice (after his record-breaking transfer to Barcelona just a year earlier in 1996). Interestingly, both transfers came before his 21st birthday.

Ronaldo showed a lot of promise from an early age, making the victorious Brazil squad to the 1994 World Cup aged only 17 (albeit without making an appearance), and won the prestigious FIFA Best Player in the World award in 1996, aged just 20 years (the youngest player till date to win the award), retaining it a year later in 1997 in addition to that year's Ballon d'Or.

Alongside Zinedine Zidane, he holds the record for most triumphs at the FIFA World Best award (with three each), and but for an unfortunate knee injury in 1999, which kept him inactive for almost three seasons, would undoubtedly have created a bigger legacy in football.

He retired from football with over 400 career goals, and is an inductee of both the Italian and Brazilian Halls of Fame. He is the second highest goalscorer in Brazilian football history (behind Pele) with 62 goals from 98 international appearances.

