Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players under Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick became Manchester United’s interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November. The German has had success in the Bundesliga, especially with RB Leipzig, helping the club play European football for the time in their history. Rangnick had also tutored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in the past.

Manchester United have had a poor season

Manchester United have been through some tough times in recent years. One of the greatest clubs in the world, United have been a shadow of their former selves, especially this season. With big names failing to make an impression and managers being sacked, Manchester United’s turbulent season has proven to be a nightmare.

Manchester United may still be in troubled waters but their boat seems to have stabilized considerably under Rangnick. The German has been working hard in training to get the best out of his players. Although they are nowhere near where they want to be, fans will accept any sort of progress even if it’s painfully slow.

Let’s now take a look at the five players that have improved the most under Rangnick. We have based this list on the official rankings by whoscored.com.

#5 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been an outstanding acquisition for Manchester United and was largely responsible for their brilliant finish to last year’s campaign. He was a reliable source of both goals and assists for the Red Devils. However, the Portuguese appeared to have lost his touch in the first few weeks under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United fans will be pleased to see that their midfield maestro has made a comeback in terms of his performances of late. Rangnick believes Fernandes is best-suited in a deeper midfield role because of his work rate. The Portuguese international has both scored and assisted twice in his last three games.

Fernandes has seven goals and five assists in 17 Premier League appearances this season. After initially struggling, Fernandes regained his touch and has been influential for the Red Devils. His contributions will be key if United are to get a top-four spot this season.

#4 David De Gea

David De Gea’s contributions have been nothing short of miraculous for Manchester United this season. He has played every single minute in the Premier League and has been a brick wall for the Red Devils. He was also United’s Player of the Month in December, his second consecutive award.

The Spaniard has made 84 saves this season, more than any other keeper in the league. He may have kept just five clean sheets this season, but has come to the rescue of Manchester United on countless occasions. Their league position would be much worse without the Spaniard’s efforts.

Gary Bailey @gary_bailey1 … … I decided not to post before match as last 5 games haven't seen a clean sheet … but now at last you've equalled my record… now for the next clean sheet Well done David de Gea on the clean sheet…

De Gea has been no stranger to criticism in recent years but has attracted widespread appreciation and plaudits from pundits and supporters in recent times. Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on his goalkeeper and believes de Gea is the best in the world at controlling the six-yard box.

#3 Fred

Fred signed for Manchester United for £47 million during Jose Mourinho’s tenure in 2018. The Brazilian has largely failed to live up to the hefty price tag under a number of managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer always relied on the double pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay which was a constant cause of frustration amongst the supporters.

However, Ralf Rangnick seems to have established a much more reliable system in which Fred has flourished. Pundits have claimed that Fred will realize his full potential under Rangnick, and will only improve with more playing time.

Fred scored Manchester United’s winning goal against Crystal Palace to get Rangnick’s reign off to a winning start and was also excellent in midfield. Under the German's guidance, Fred’s performances have improved significantly and he has effectively marshaled the middle of the park.

#2 Alex Telles

Alex Telles joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2020 for a fee close to £15 million. The Brazilian has been used sparingly ever since his arrival, with Luke Shaw keeping him out of the squad. However, Telles has had a great chance of securing more playing time under Ralf Rangnick.

In the six games he has played under Rangnick, Telles has shown glimpses of brilliance. The formation favored by Rangnick plays to Telles’ strengths as it enables him to get the most out of his attacking attributes. Compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo is another source of guidance for Telles.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Alex Telles attempted more crosses (6), made more tackles (5) and won more ground duels (6) than any other player against West Ham.

In great form.



In great form. Alex Telles attempted more crosses (6), made more tackles (5) and won more ground duels (6) than any other player against West Ham.In great form. 🇵🇹 Alex Telles attempted more crosses (6), made more tackles (5) and won more ground duels (6) than any other player against West Ham. In great form. 🔥 https://t.co/6e9QFudQsK

Telles was superb at Porto and his brilliant left foot can produce quality in the attacking third. United fans will hope that the Brazilian can discover his true potential at Old Trafford. While he has been criticized for his defensive shortcomings, Telles seems to have been working on the defensive side of his game under Rangnick.

#1 Scott McTominay

McTominay has been paired with a number of partners in midfield since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Irrespective of this pairing, McTominay has produced commendable performances.

Rangnick has praised McTominay’s combative spirit and leadership ability and believes he has the capability to become United’s captain in the future. The Scotsman has been solid under the German with contributions on both ends of the pitch. McTominay also scored a fine header against Aston Villa in the FA Cup and sent his side into the fourth round.

The major criticism McTominay faces is of being inconsistent. However, his mistakes have been limited under Rangnick, and he has been able to shine on a regular basis.

Edited by S Chowdhury