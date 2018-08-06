Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United this season

Jose Mourinho

With Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side challenging for the Premier League title once again this season, there is no doubt that some of the players will be very important for them in order to deliver success. On top of their domestic duties, they will also try to improve their performances in the Champions League.

Not only is it very crucial season for Manchester United, but also a crucial season for most of their players. There are some who need to step up their game in order to win silverware. And there are also some players who will want to carry on their form from last season and try to become an important link during the 10-month long season.

So, here are five players who will be very crucial for Manchester United this coming season –

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez during pre-season

When Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, it looked as if it could be an inspired signing for a team lacking creativity at times. Jose Mourinho’s side clinching a star player from under the noses of their rivals, Manchester City, was seen as a major coup.

But Sanchez failed to impress during his first five months. This coming season, though, could be a crucial one for the forward as there have been several encouraging signs which have suggested he could deliver for United after some impressive showings during United’s pre-season tour.

Sanchez will be desperate to hit the ground running with a strong start to the season. Moreover, he can have no excuse with a full pre-season behind him and no issues with fatigue after not being involved in the World Cup this year.

Sanchez only scored twice in 12 league appearances last season and produced three assists. This is something which Jose will want Sanchez to improve on significantly because Lukaku cannot be expected to carry the scoring burden all the time.

Sanchez’s importance will only increase this season and it seems clear that the experienced forward needs to take responsibility and influence games more for Manchester United.

But there is no doubt that he will deliver for the 20-time Premier League champions. He has the winning mentality and the experience to become an important player as United look to start the season strongly.

