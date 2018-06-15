The players I believe could become this World Cups James Rodriguez

5 players who can use the World Cup to propel their careers

Frankie Christou CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 11:24 IST 1.33K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the World Cup soon approaching much of the talk amongst fans and pundits alike has been concentrated on the superstars who carry their nations expectations on their shoulders. With the likes of Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi being the bookies favourites for the Golden Boot and player of the tournament respectivatley, the World Cup has always been a platform that has produced an unlikely stand-out player which has projected their status in the football world.

In Brazil four years ago, many will remember the rise of the Columbian midfielder James Rodriguez. His six goals saw him trump household names such as Thomas Muller, Messi and Neymar to the Golden boot and subsequently carry Columbia to the quarter finals. His performance in Brazil changed his life as within a week he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

But who is next to grasp the opportunity and use the World Cup to propel them into Footballs elite?

Davinson Sanchez (Columbia, Tottenham Hotspur)

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN CITY

When Tottenham Hotspur announced, they had signed a young Columbian Centre-Back for a record fee of £42 million from Ajax in August 2017 it raised a few eyebrows. Fast-forward 10 months to the World Cup in Russia and the 22-year-old Columbian is regarded as one of the Premier Leagues best Centre-backs.

With the acumination of elite attacking front threes in every big-name club across Europe, world-class defenders are in high demand with Manchester City spending £60m on Aymeric Laporte and Liverpool paying £70m for Virgil Van Dijk. Sanchez has shown his prowess and pace in being able to silence Europe’s elite forwards during the 17/18 season with him ousting Toby Alderweireld from the starting XI.

Columbia should surge past their opponents in Group H and progress to the Last-16 with ease and if Sanchez can maintain his club-form for his country he could be playing for one of the galaticos in the next few years.