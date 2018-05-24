Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah

    Salah has destroyed many Premier League teams in 2017-18, but which teams have felt his wrath more than the others?

    Divesh Merani
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 01:51 IST
    3.28K

    Salah has taken the Premier League by storm.
    Salah has taken the Premier League by storm

    When Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from Roma last June, people said it was a heavy risk and similar to the way Liverpool got Sadio Mane in 2016.

    But, just like Mane, Salah proved to be an excellent signing. He wasn't just an excellent signing, he was the best player in the league.

    Salah scored 32 Premier League goals this season, a record for a 38-game season. He scored against all but two teams in the league.

    Most defences couldn't deal with his pace, power, and technical ability. Others could only contain him for so long before he made them pay.

    When Salah is on the ball, defenders are terrified. He has ended games, solely on his destructive qualities as a footballer.

    Some teams have been affected by him more than others, but most of them have been conquered by the Egyptian forward.

    #5 West Ham United

    Salah vs West Ham
    Salah scored three out of the eight goals scored by Liverpool against West Ham

    Liverpool demolished West Ham United 4-1 in both games, home and away, this season. Out of the eight goals scored by the Reds against the Hammers, Salah got three of them.

    A well-taken finish at Anfield, in February, sent Liverpool on their way to three points against West Ham. But, it was the away game where Salah took the game to them.

    The opening and closing goals of the 4-1 win at the London Stadium were scored by the winger.

    The first was scored from a swift counter-attack, involving him and fellow winger, Mane. Mane was also responsible for the creation of the other goal, as his cross found Salah at the edge of the West Ham penalty area.

    Three seconds later, Joe Hart was picking the ball up from his goal yet another time.

    Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    The meteoric rise of Mohamed Salah
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah nets four against Watford
    RELATED STORY
    3 reasons why Mohamed Salah deserves to be Player of the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Amazing Things Mohamed Salah Has Done This Season
    RELATED STORY
    5 potential replacements for Mohamed Salah if he leaves...
    RELATED STORY
    A look at Liverpool's recent run of attacking tridents:...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Mohamed Salah should be the PFA Player of...
    RELATED STORY
    Mohamed Salah: Analysing the Egyptian's incredible debut...
    RELATED STORY
    Mohamed Salah: How a boy from Egypt is now the King of...
    RELATED STORY
    5 things you didn’t know about Mohamed Salah?
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018