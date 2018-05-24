5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah

Salah has destroyed many Premier League teams in 2017-18, but which teams have felt his wrath more than the others?

Divesh Merani CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 01:51 IST

Salah has taken the Premier League by storm

When Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from Roma last June, people said it was a heavy risk and similar to the way Liverpool got Sadio Mane in 2016.

But, just like Mane, Salah proved to be an excellent signing. He wasn't just an excellent signing, he was the best player in the league.

Salah scored 32 Premier League goals this season, a record for a 38-game season. He scored against all but two teams in the league.

Most defences couldn't deal with his pace, power, and technical ability. Others could only contain him for so long before he made them pay.

When Salah is on the ball, defenders are terrified. He has ended games, solely on his destructive qualities as a footballer.

Some teams have been affected by him more than others, but most of them have been conquered by the Egyptian forward.

#5 West Ham United

Salah scored three out of the eight goals scored by Liverpool against West Ham

Liverpool demolished West Ham United 4-1 in both games, home and away, this season. Out of the eight goals scored by the Reds against the Hammers, Salah got three of them.

A well-taken finish at Anfield, in February, sent Liverpool on their way to three points against West Ham. But, it was the away game where Salah took the game to them.

The opening and closing goals of the 4-1 win at the London Stadium were scored by the winger.

The first was scored from a swift counter-attack, involving him and fellow winger, Mane. Mane was also responsible for the creation of the other goal, as his cross found Salah at the edge of the West Ham penalty area.

Three seconds later, Joe Hart was picking the ball up from his goal yet another time.