Five Premier League transfer sagas that might go on till deadline day

Sai Teja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.50K   //    06 Aug 2018, 19:01 IST

The revamped transfer window deadline (August 9th) and players’ extended post-World Cup vacations combined have caused immense drama in as far as the transfer market is concerned. Liverpool have arguably been the most impressive side in the summer 2018 transfer market but other highlights of the window have certainly been either newly-promoted clubs like Wolverhampton or Fulham as well as other clubs from the bottom half of the table.

Manchester United and Manchester City, the two biggest spenders in the league for two seasons running have been relatively quiet with just three and two signings a piece (only Fred Rodriguez and Riyad Mahrez of those will realistically be strengthening the first XI directly).

Arsenal have made several signings for both the starting XI as well as their reserves such as Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Stephan Lichtsteiner, but are reportedly after a winger and a potential replacement if their Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is to leave. Spurs have gotten many key players tied down to long deals this summer but have failed to recruit a single ounce of fresh blood. Chelsea, like both Manchester clubs, have only purchased one player who could impact their starting XI in the metronomic Jorginho.

Deals made by clubs outside the traditional top six in the league include the likes of Jean-Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Max Meyer, Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, and a host of other exciting talents from all over the globe.

As the window is on the brink of being shut, here are five transfer sagas that might potentially take until deadline day to be sorted out.

#1 Wilfried Zaha


Crystal Palace v Toulouse - Pre-Season Friendly
Crystal Palace v Toulouse - Pre-Season Friendly

Once considered one of the two perfect parting presents for successor David Moyes along with Robin Van Persie, the then-Englishman (Zaha has since chosen to represent Ivory Coast on an international level instead) has vastly improved since his return to Selhurst Park. So much so that he is being currently linked to Chelsea move worth up to £70m after having reportedly turned down the Eagles’ improved contract offer. His current contract runs till 2022 so Palace either face losing him for a big sum this late in the window or selling him for a lesser fee next summer should he still refuse to sign a new contract.

Zaha’s quality is undeniable and would be a considerable upgrade on Chelsea’s other available options in Willian Borges, Pedro Rodriguez, and youth prospect Callum Hudson-Odoi. Eden Hazard is looking more and more likely to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, and if Chelsea manage to tie their star man down to a new contract, he and Zaha could potentially form a formidable pair on the flanks as Maurizio Sarri looks to lead the London outfit into a new era.

The added benefit here is Zaha’s age. The Ivorian turns 26 come November and has his best years ahead of him and will be able to fully grow in terms of his consistency and potential while learning from arguably the best player in the league, Eden Hazard. This is a deal to keep an eye on until deadline day.


