5 reasons why AC Milan won't win the title next season

Just because the rossoneri have made a host of new signings doesn't mean they will win the title next season.

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 19:25 IST

Leonardo Bonucci: Milan's latest capture of the summer transfer window

A majority of fans, if not everyone, have been left amused by the impact that Vincenzo Montella's AC Milan have made in the ongoing transfer window. While clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid haven't signed more than two players as things stand, the Rossoneri have roped in as many as nine players and have crept close to making their own team of new signings.

The work that they have done in the market has forced many into believing that the club from San Siro can well win the title next season and possibly bring back the long gone glory days of the bygone era. While the likes of Juventus and Roma have also shelled out money, many people would certainly hope that the men in black and red pull off the achievement and claim the Scudetto, having last won it back in 2011.

In a game that's as unpredictable as football though, you can never predict things before a ball is even kicked. However, there is always space for logic and here are five such which tells us that AC Milan won't win the Serie A in the 2017-18 campaign.

#5 Too many cooks can spoil the broth

The very fact that the club has made close to ten signings doesn't mean they will win the title. If trophies were to be one that way, Tottenham and Liverpool would have won the Premier League already.

The club may have brought in a whole host of players, but it all comes down to who performs on the pitch and matches aren't decided by who spends the most amount of money. Having a lot of players at one's disposal doesn't mean that the team is better.

It can also mean that the boss is spoilt for choices when it comes to who to play and who not to. As was evident in the cases of Liverpool and Spurs, Milan could also be heading to a stage where too many cooks spoil the broth.