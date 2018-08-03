Five reasons why Anthony Martial's future doesn't lie at Old Trafford

With Martial once again in the news after being criticized by Mourinho for the umpteenth time, speculation has become rife over his transfer away from the club.

It is not the first time Martial's future at Old Trafford would be up for debate, neither is it the first time Mourinho would publicly hide him, with his agent hinting that his client had turned down a contract extension, and submitted a transfer request to the club owing to his lack of playing time.

Mourinho himself has done little to quell those rumors, stating after Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup that he did not know if the Frenchman would return to the club after his departure from the team's pre-season training base, to be with his partner for the arrival of their child. When quizzed on Martial's future, Mourinho said :

"Anthony Martial? Is better for (press officer) Karen (Shotbolt) to answer if she wants to answer". Pressed further he replied: "I don't know"

His action of leaving the camp itself was questioned by Mourinho, with the 55-year-old Portuguese manager criticizing Martial for failing to return to camp, saying;

"Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born - beautiful baby, full of health, thank God - he should be here and he is not here.

To which Anthony Martial replied that family comes first taking to his Twitter account to state:

"Thank you for all your messages. My little Swan is fine. For the mother it was more difficult, but thank God she is better now"

Before going on to add: "Sorry but my family will always come before everything... Back tomorrow in Manchester".

With increased speculation over his exit from Manchester United, the time is right for Martial to leave Old Trafford. These are five reasons why Martial should seriously consider leaving Manchester United.

#5 His career has stagnated

Anthony Martial has become a bit-part player at Manchester United

Anthony Martial was signed by Louis Van Gaal in 2015 for £36m which rose to £57.6m, making him the most expensive teenager in football history at that time.

He had performed extra-ordinarily well at Monaco in the Ligue 1, leading to Manchester United expending such a huge outlay to get him, and was later named the Golden Boy (awarded to the adjudged best player under the age of 21 in a given year) winner for 2015.

Martial performed creditably well in his debut season at Old Trafford, making 31 Premier League appearances, of which 28 were starts and scoring 11 goals, including a wonderful solo effort on his Manchester United debut in a 3-1 home victory over Liverpool, having come on as a substitute.

With Van Gaal's replaced by Mourinho however, Martial saw his relevance reduce, as the Poruguese manager preferred an attack comprising Mata, Ibrahimovic and Lingard, in the 2016/2017 season, and a trident of Sanchez, Lukaku and Lingard last season.

Martial was reduced to a bit-part role in the team, making just 18 league starts in each of Mourinho's seasons in charge, scoring 4 and 9 goals respectively.

Anthony Martial's career has stagnated at Manchester United, as his lack of game time has cost him opportunities, including his place in the France national team. The 22-year-old was not a part of France's victorious World Cup campaign, and needs to leave Old Trafford in search of regular playing time to get his career back on track after being in the the doldrums for the last two seasons at Manchester United.

