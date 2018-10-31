×
Five reasons why Lopetegui should never have accepted the Real Madrid job

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.19K   //    31 Oct 2018, 08:06 IST

Julen Lopetegui was fired after just 14 matches in charge
Julen Lopetegui was fired after just 14 matches in charge

It is no longer news that Real Madrid has parted ways with Julen Lopetegui barely four months into his tenure.

The 53-year-old had been walking on tightropes ever since the middle of last month when the club began its struggles and struck the nail in his own coffin when Real Madrid got pummeled 5-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League.

Lopetegui is far from a world-class manager, and many around the world were surprised when he was named the successor to Zinedine Ziadane.

He was Spain national team manager at the time, and the announcement was done without reference to Spanish football authorities, leading to Lopetegui's dismissal as LA Furia Roja boss less than 48 hours to the commencement of the World Cup.

Prior to his appointment at Madrid, his biggest club job came in Portugal at Porto where he led the club for two underwhelming seasons despite his huge transfer budget.Lopetegui is yet to win a major managerial honor, and heading into the biggest coaching job in the world was an ill-advised move. 

Here we present five reasons why Lopetegui should have rejected the Real Madrid offer in the first place:

#5 He had a shot at World Cup glory with Spain

Lopetegui was a contender for the World Cup with Spain
Lopetegui was a contender for the World Cup with Spain

After the highs of 2008-2012 where Spain were undeniably the best national team in the world and arguably of all time, the country hit all-time lows in the 2014 World Cup where their title defense went in shambles, as they exited at the group stage.

Two years later at the Euros, and they also underwhelmed, leading many to call it the end of an era and signal for the injection of new faces.

World Cup winner Vicente Del Bosque stepped aside, and Spain turned to Julen Lopetegui (then of Porto) to steer the sinking ship. The next two years proved highly fruitful, and Julen returned a semblance of stability to the squad.

Spain was unbeaten for the next two years under him, a total run of 20 matches, with the result being that they went into Russia as one of the in-form teams in the world.

They were placed in a relatively navigable group, and they were widely expected to make it into the latter stages.

The managerial upheaval, however, meant that Fernando Hierro stepped in for Lopetegui with barely two days to know his players, and Spain was consequently dumped out of the round-of-16 by hosts Russia.

As recently as June, Lopetegui had a genuine shot at achieving immortality by winning the World Cup, and in hindsight, he would regret throwing that away for an adventure which brought nothing but embarrassment.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
