Five Reasons Why The Top Teams Have Struggled At The World Cup In Russia

Reasons why the top teams are struggling at the World Cup.

The World Cup is one of the biggest tournaments in football history and all the teams taking part in it, showcase the desire to win. Though all the teams give it their all and push for World Club glory, there can only be one winner. A lot of top teams are playing in the current tournament as well, yet for some reason, the fear that they would strike in the hearts of their opponents is now gone.

Many such examples of teams that have been rather disappointing in the World Cup so far are Germany, Brazil, Argentina France, Spain and a few others. Though the tournament is far from over yet, this lacklustre performance has still disappointed the fans and cost them big-time, as they try to push forward into the latter stages of the tournament.

Here are five reasons why the quality of football has gone down amongst the top teams at the World Cup in Russia -

5. Lack of quality strikers and poor finishing

A lot of big teams have been suffering due to the lack of high-quality strikers to lead their frontline and provide them with the goals that are needed. Due to this, they have had to make-due with goals from midfielders, defenders and any other player who can put the ball into the back of the net. For any team that is looking to become the champions of the world, it is very tough to go out and win the game using such a tactic.

Germany have not found the perfect replacement for Miroslav Klose yet, while Argentina have struggled with Messi problems and deciding who should play up-front, Aguero, Higuain or Dybala? Neymar has been out of form too, though he did get a consolation goal in the game against Costa Rica, while Gabriel Jesus failed again to make an impact. Other teams have such issues as well, which they need to sort out and fast.