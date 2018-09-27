5 Replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Liam Hoofe

Mourinho was left embarrassed after losing to Derby County this week

With every passing week, it feels more and more as though Jose Mourinho's days at Manchester United are coming to an end.

The former Chelsea manager suffered his biggest humiliation of the season so far this past Tuesday night, losing on penalties against Championship club, Derby County.

While the United faithful have yet to turn on Mourinho in the same way they did David Moyes or Louis Van Gaal, it is becoming increasingly apparent that his 'park the bus' approach is no longer working in the Premier League. Mourinho is being eclipsed by his rivals, and with Manchester City and Liverpool storming ahead in the Premier League, it won't be much longer before United fans have had enough.

The Manchester-based club have struggled to find the right manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2012, and even if Mourinho sees this season out, it seems highly unlikely he will be in the Old Trafford dugout this time next year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential replacements for Jose Mourinho when he inevitably leaves Manchester United.

#5 Laurent Blanc

Blanc has been out of a job since leaving PSG in 2016

Laurent Blanc's name has come up in conversation every time the managerial vacancy has opened up at Old Trafford, and it is really beginning to feel like a matter of when, and not if when it comes to the former French international joining the club.

Blanc has had success as both a player and a manager, winning the World Cup with France in 1998, and then winning three consecutive Ligue 1 titles with PSG between 2013 and 2016.

Blanc also played for United in the early 2000s, retiring from the game in 2003 following his final game for the Red Devils. Could nostalgia drag him back to Manchester? I wouldn't rule it out.

