Five takeaways from Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    28 Aug 2018, 16:32 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Jose Mourinho cut a lonely figure saluting the home fans at the final whistle

Manchester United's unremarkable start to the season is now threatening to turn into a full blown crisis.

After a strong first half an hour, wherein United's high pressing unsettled opponents Tottenham Hotspur, United wilted and paid for their missed chances when defensive errors cost them dearly as the lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.

It was the first time since 1992-93 that United lost two out of their first three fixtures. One crumb of comfort is that United won the League Championship that year - however they also signed Eric Cantona to provide the final piece of the puzzle.

United boss, Jose Mourinho, appears to have a much larger jigsaw to resolve with many key pieces missing. It is going to take a lot of work to resolve this puzzle.

Here are five key takeaways we learned from the defeat.

#5 The Martial/Bailly power-play backfired

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Eric Bailly - Notable for his absence from the United squad

Eyebrows were raised before a ball had even been kicked during last night's game when the team sheet was released with Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly omitted from the squad entirely.

Scapegoats for the shocking defeat versus Brighton, Jose Mourinho displayed his ruthlessness by not giving either man the opportunity to atone.

However, it was an impetuous move that Mourinho was left to rue. When United went behind, a proven goalscorer with the pace to get at Tottenham's shaky backline meant Martial would have been an ideal option off the bench. Likewise, Bailly is one of Mourinho's success stories at United despite the howler against Brighton. He would likely have been a much more secure option at the back as opposed to his defensive partner, Victor Lindelof whose confidence appeared shot; highlighted by a calamitous back pass to David de Gea that led to Tottenham being through on goal.

Perhaps the increasingly fickle Mourinho will involve both in this weekend's encounter with Burnley.

Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
