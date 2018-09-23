Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 takeaways from Manchester United's home draw with Wolves

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
781   //    23 Sep 2018, 23:12 IST

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League


Manchester United were held to a lacklustre home draw with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on a windy afternoon at Old Trafford on September 22, 2018.

United's legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson returned to the director's box for the first time since he underwent brain surgery, but will have been disappointed by what he witnessed from his former team.

After the match, current United boss, Jose Mourinho questioned his side's attitude and praised the opponent's approach to the game.

Quite, why United's players could not gear themselves up appropriately for a home Premier League match is an extremely worrying point to ponder.

Prior to this match, it appeared United's early season wobble was behind them after embarrassing reverses versus Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. Three consecutive away wins in all competitions against Burnley, Watford and Young Boys looked to have turned the tide but the draw against Wolves and the manner of it has placed United firmly back at square one.

Wolves started the brighter of the two teams with more pressure on the ball than the home side and United had David de Gea to thank for not falling behind.

United could count themselves fortunate that they were the ones to take the lead after a clever move from Paul Pogba and neat finish by Fred.

However, Wolves ended the first half more brightly and began the second in exactly the same vein. They put United's defence under increased pressure and after 57 minutes, the lively Joao Moutinho equalised with a stunning strike that even the impressive de Gea could not keep out.

United did have the better of the final exchanges but could not carve out any clear opportunities and it will be seen as two points lost rather than one gained.

This slideshow looks at five of the key takeaways coming out of the match.

#5 Alexis Sanchez was lucky to start

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates Fred's goal

Alexis Sanchez was rested for the mid-week 3-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League with Anthony Martial deputising and impressing with a goal in the European encounter.

United would have benefited from Martial's directness earlier in the game as Sanchez put forward one of his worst performances in recent memory.

Wasteful in possession with an awful final ball, many promising United attacks ended as soon as the ball reached Sanchez.

The Old Trafford crowd cheered his substitution in the second half. Despite playing in his favoured position at United, Sanchez has not delivered anywhere near the world class performance levels he displayed at Arsenal and Barcelona.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Luke Shaw Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 errors that cost...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19, Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 5...
RELATED STORY
Premier League In Focus: 5 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Match Review: The 'hot and cold' of Manchester United vs...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Hits &...
RELATED STORY
Best possible Manchester United XI to face Wolves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: 5 Points to look...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Three...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us