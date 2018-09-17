Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Five teams that could win the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League

Swagat Das
ANALYST
Stats
17 Sep 2018

En
The biggest annual football extravaganza is back

The biggest club competition on the planet is back and football fans all over the world are getting ready to treat themselves to another spectacular league season. The UEFA Champions League is not just the best platform for a player to shine but also it is one of the most coveted trophies as well.

The defending champions Real Madrid completed a hat-trick of UCL titles by defeating Liverpool 3-1 on 27th of May. However winning a fourth consecutive title is going to be a real rat-race this time, with many rival clubs having strengthened their squads over the summer transfer window.

We take a look at the five teams that could win the UEFA Champions League this season.

1) Manchester City

Enter
Manchester City roared their way to the Premier League title last season

There is a reason why Manchester City is at the top of this list and the reason is mostly accredited to the genius of Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard was responsible for creating the 'Golden Generation' of FC Barcelona and won the Champions League twice with the Blaugrana.

Manchester City was the Premier League champion last season by quite some margin and their impressive run in the UCL was only halted by Liverpool in the quarterfinals. But they have strengthened over the summer and the starting XI looks as if they are raring to go all the way to the top.

New addition Riyad Mahrez brings in a lot more quality into the Citizen squad that has already the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane in their ranks. The return of Benjamin Mendy to the squad injects a fresh wave of vigor into the team. City looks as if they can replace any player in the starting eleven with another, almost seamlessly.

Can Guardiola's City win their first ever Champions League title and create history?

Contact Us Advertise with Us