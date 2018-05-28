World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia

We take a look at five teams that could lift the coveted trophy.

Swagat Das 28 May 2018

The most popular sporting event is knocking at the door

It's 2018, the year when the entire world comes together to join hands and support their favourite teams as the most popular sporting extravaganza kicks off - the FIFA World Cup. Only twenty days are left for the grand event to commence in Russia and fans around the globe are excited.

The World Cup is a matter of honor that can make legends out of mere players or can make a mockery of the footballing icons who have become famous owing to their performances in club football. Hence, it is heavily contested and the eleven players on the field give their all to win the match.

Germany were the winners of the last edition of World Cup, that was held in 2014 in Russia and they defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

We take a look at the five teams that are strong favorites for the title.

#1 Germany

Germany were the champions last time out. Can they do it again?

Mario Gotze broke many Argentinean hearts when he volleyed in Andre Schurrle's cross past Sergio Romero in extra time and won Germany the World Cup in 2014. Die Mannschaft became the first European country to win on American soil.

Germany has become a pool of talent ever since, with some really good youngsters coming out of the country and performing well for their clubs. They look incredibly strong both on paper and on the pitch. Having topped their WC qualifying group, they must have one eye on the title.

They have an exciting team that is a mixture of freshness and experience. Youngsters like Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Timo Werner have already become household names in world football and much will be expected of them.

Experienced players like Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer will need to take up responsibility for the national team if they desire to retain the trophy.

Key Player: Thomas Muller