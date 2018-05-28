Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia

    We take a look at five teams that could lift the coveted trophy.

    Swagat Das
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 03:22 IST
    661

    Enter captio
    The most popular sporting event is knocking at the door

    It's 2018, the year when the entire world comes together to join hands and support their favourite teams as the most popular sporting extravaganza kicks off - the FIFA World Cup. Only twenty days are left for the grand event to commence in Russia and fans around the globe are excited.

    The World Cup is a matter of honor that can make legends out of mere players or can make a mockery of the footballing icons who have become famous owing to their performances in club football. Hence, it is heavily contested and the eleven players on the field give their all to win the match.

    Germany were the winners of the last edition of World Cup, that was held in 2014 in Russia and they defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

    We take a look at the five teams that are strong favorites for the title.

    #1 Germany

    En
    Germany were the champions last time out. Can they do it again?

    Mario Gotze broke many Argentinean hearts when he volleyed in Andre Schurrle's cross past Sergio Romero in extra time and won Germany the World Cup in 2014. Die Mannschaft became the first European country to win on American soil.

    Germany has become a pool of talent ever since, with some really good youngsters coming out of the country and performing well for their clubs. They look incredibly strong both on paper and on the pitch. Having topped their WC qualifying group, they must have one eye on the title.

    They have an exciting team that is a mixture of freshness and experience. Youngsters like Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Timo Werner have already become household names in world football and much will be expected of them.

    Experienced players like Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer will need to take up responsibility for the national team if they desire to retain the trophy.

    Key Player: Thomas Muller

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Lionel Messi Neymar Joachim Low Jorge Sampaoli Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    6 top teams to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup,...
    RELATED STORY
    7 players who could miss the World Cup 2018 due to injury
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 U-23 strikers who could take the World Cup by storm
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: 5 Greatest Golden Boot Winners of All Time
    RELATED STORY
    5 Players To Watch This 2018 World Cup : Goalkeepers
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup 2018: Best XI of players making their...
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
    RELATED STORY
    4 amazing players who will miss the World Cup due to injury
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 greatest strikers in FIFA World Cup history
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the best international rivalries
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    Matches Points Table
    Group Stage - Week 1
    14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
    15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
    15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
    15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
    16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
    16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
    16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
    17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
    17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
    17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
    17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
    18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
    18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
    18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
    19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
    19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018