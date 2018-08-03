Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to improve to challenge for the title this season

bibhash brahma

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

Despite Manchester United putting up a challenging points haul last season, their neighbors Manchester City easily ran away with the Premier League title. The glorious days of Sir Alex Ferguson seem like a distant memory, with Jose Mourinho trying - and failing - to bring in as many players as possible to challenge for the league title.

It was last season that many predicted that Mourinho would win the title with the squad that he had. Unfortunately for him, it was not to be.

The high level of expectations from United fans will surely pressurize the United board and the manager to bring the success that they are used to. This coming season is likely to be a make-or-break season for Mourinho.

It has been five years since Manchester United last won the Premier League title, which is not something the fans are used to. The last time United didn't win for that long was during the time of Arsenal’s Invincibles and Mourinho’s first Chelsea reign.

Sir Alex won back the Premier League title from them within four years. But this year, it could well be six years without a Premier League title for Manchester United - a situation they will surely try to avoid.

The new changes made by Mourinho to improve his squad are commendable. They now seem to have the team to win the Premier League title; a squad containing Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and David de Gea is more than capable of winning against quality opponents on a regular basis. And with new incoming talent to improve the already flourishing squad, there is no reason why United cannot win the Premier League title next season.

But there is always room for improvement, and the current standards set by Manchester City are so high that merely assembling a strong squad may not be enough to knock them off their perch.

On that note, here are five ways Manchester United need to improve to truly challenge for the Premier League title this coming season.

1. Prioritizing the midfield dilemma

Fred during the pre-season match against Real Madrid

It is hardly a secret that Paul Pogba is the best midfielder that Manchester United have in their squad. What the Frenchman can offer to United as a whole is much more than what he has done in previous seasons.

Pogba's form and relationship with the manager were a distraction at United last season, and resolving that should be a priority for Mourinho before this season begins.

After the acquisition of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and giving minutes to talented midfielder Andreas Pereira during the pre-season matches, United now have a brilliant midfield squad to choose from. With the quality of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic at their disposal too, United surely have better midfield options than most teams in the Premier League.

What Mourinho will want is to get the best out of them during the 10-month long season. The team must consistently produce high quality performances given the midfielders at their disposal.

