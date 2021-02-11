FK Radnički Niš vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | Serbian SuperLiga 2020-21

The Serbian SuperLiga returns to action this weekend, with the headline fixture involving runaway leaders Red Star Belgrade taking on mid-table FK Radnički Niš on Saturday.

Red Star Belgrade will come into this game on the back of a 20-match unbeaten run in the SuperLiga. Dejan Stankovic's men are nine points off their nearest rivals - perennial title-contenders Partizan Belgrade.

FK Radnički Niš are also in good form, having lost just once in their last five SuperLiga outings.

FK Radnički Niš vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

Red Star Belgrade hold a superior advantage in this fixture, having picked up four wins on the last five occasions they have played each other.

The last time Radnički Niš had the better of Red Star was back in November 2018, when they hammered Red Star 4-1.

Despite the home team's glorious recent run, which has seen them pick up 10 points from their last four league games, Red Star are a different proposition.

Red Star have won their last seven ties in the SuperLiga.

FK Radnički Niš form guide in Serbian SuperLiga: D-W-W-W-L

Red Star Belgrade form guide in Serbian SuperLiga: W-W-W-W-W

.@crvenazvezdafk is back with a win! They beat Novi Pazar 3-1 and remain 9 points ahead of Partizan in second place in the standings. @s04 battled it out with RB Leipzig and @zenit_spb will resume the season in less than two weeks. ✅❌📆 #Zenit #FKCZ #S04 #Gazprom #Football pic.twitter.com/cUhZ0F4y4R — Gazprom Football (@GazpromFootball) February 8, 2021

FK Radnički Niš

The home team do not have any injury concerns or suspensions coming into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade

Defender Aleksa Vukanovic is expected to miss the game following his injury against Shakhtar Donetsk in their last winter friendly.

Apart from that, Stankovic's men have no injury concerns and no players are unavailable due to suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aleksa Vukanovic

Suspended: None

FK Radnički Niš vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

FK Radnički Niš Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Borivojoe Ristic (GK),Alexsander Kovacevic, Nenad Slivijic,Peter Cirkovic, Nikola Stankovic, Todor Petrovic, Nenad Gavric, Ognjn Bejelic, Petar Ristic, Andrijia Markovic, Stefan Mitrovic

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zoran Popovic (GK), Mirko Ivanic, Milan Gajic, Marko Gobeljić, Strahinja Eraković, Radovan Pankov, Richmond Boakye, Veljko Simić, Sékou Sanogo, Andrija Radulović, Nemanja Milunović

FK Radnički Niš vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

The visitors are on course to win their sixth consecutive SuperLiga title and will look to hold onto their advantage over Partizan Belgrade.

FK Radnički Niš will have a hard time entertaining the table-toppers at the Cair Stadium. Red Star will be red hot favorites to win the game and continue their unbeaten streak.

Prediction: FK Radnički Niš 0-3 Red Star Belgrade