Flamengo U-20 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Bayer Leverkusen kick off their pre-season campaign with a journey to the Estádio José Bastos Padilha to take on Flamengo U-20 on Friday. For the Flamengo youngsters, this is a priceless opportunity to face one of Europe's biggest clubs and they will look to put on a show.

Flamengo returned to winning ways on Thursday when they fought back from behind to edge out Atletico Mineiro 4-2 in the U-20 Campeonato Brasileiro.

Before that, Bruno Pivetti‘s side were on a four-game winless run across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw while conceding seven goals and scoring four in that time.

Flamengo have picked up 30 points from their 18 matches in the U-20 Brasileiro so far to sit fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Fortaleza.

Despite failing to defend their Bundesliga crown, Bayer Leverkusen can take pride in their 2024-25 campaign as they finished second in the table, only behind champions Bayern Munich.

Die Werkself won 19 of their 34 league matches while losing just three and claiming 12 draws to collect 69 points, 13 points off Bayern Munich.

Having lost head coach Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, Leverkusen have opted for ex-Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag, and the Dutch tactician will be looking to begin his reign at the helm on a high.

Flamengo U-20 vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Flamengo U-20 and Bayer Leverkusen, and both sides will be looking to turn in a worthy display at the Estádio José Bastos Padilha on Friday.

Leverkusen are on a run of just one win from their most recent six matches, having picked up four draws and lost once in their final six games of the 2024-25 campaign.

Flamengo U-20 are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, picking up three wins and one draw since the third week of June.

The Bundesliga side are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 games away from home, claiming four wins and five draws since January 25.

Flamengo U-20 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

While Flamengo U-20 will be looking to show their mettle, they have their work cut out against a star-studded Bayer Leverkusen side. While we expect Ten Hag to rest key players, we fancy the Germans to come away with an emphatic victory.

Prediction: Flamengo U-20 0-5 Bayer Leverkusen

Flamengo U-20 vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Flamengo-U20’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Flamengo’s last seven outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More