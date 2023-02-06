Flamengo vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2023

Flamengo will take on Al Hilal at Grand Stade de Tanger in the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday.

Flamengo vs Al Hilal Preview

Three teams, including hosts Wydad Casablanca, have been knocked out of the competition which enters the semi-final stage on Tuesday. CONMEBOL representatives Flamengo will be playing their first match against Al Hilal, who defeated the Moroccans in a penalty shootout on Saturday.

Mengão qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup following their triumph in the 2022 Copa Libertadores – their third title in the competition. They are currently leading the Carioca Série A with 14 points after six rounds of matches. However, they have posted only two wins in their last five outings, losing once and drawing twice.

The only meeting so far between the two teams occurred at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side defeating Al Hilal 3-1. The AFC representatives are making their third appearance on the world stage, having participated in the 2019 and 2021 editions – crashing out in the semi-finals.

Al-Za'eem entered the fray on the back of three wins from their previous five matches. They sit fourth in the Saudi League, with 32 points – two behind leaders Al Shabab - after 15 matches played. Al Hilal’s sluggish play pattern may struggle against Flamengo’s pacy style. We saw that weakness against Wydad Casablanca.

Flamengo vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have scored nine goals in their last five matches and have conceded five times.

Flamengo are participating in their second FIFA Club World Cup following their debut in 2019.

Flamengo reached the final of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, losing to Liverpool 1-0.

Al Hilal have been defeated once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Flamengo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Al Hilal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Flamengo vs Al Hilal Prediction

Pedro is the one player many must watch out for, not only in this match but in the competition. He was the 2022 Copa Libertadores' top scorer with 12 goals and leads Flamengo with four goals and two assists in the Carioca Série A.

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, with eight goals, and Moussa Marega, with four goals, are the main attacking threats for Al Hilal.

Flamengo are expected to get the better of Al Hilal based, mostly, on individuality.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Al Hilal

Flamengo vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Flamengo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Flamengo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Hilal to score - Yes

