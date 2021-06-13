Flamengo vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Reigning champions Flamengo will square off against America Mineiro at the Stade Jose Bastos Padilha on Sunday in the latest round of Brazilian Serie A games.

Flamengo won their last game 1-0 away to Coritiba in the first leg of the third round in the Copa do Brasil. Rodrigo Muniz's 16th-minute goal was enough for the visitors to earn three points.

Coritiba's misery was compounded when centre-back Nathan Ribeiro was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct. The second leg takes place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, America Mineiro are coming off a loss as Criciuma managed to get past them on penalties in round three of the Copa do Brasil. The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, and Criciuma kept their nerves to advance on penalties.

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

America Mineiro and Flamengo have played nine games so far. Flamengo have won seven of those games, while America Mineiro are yet to register a win against Mengao. Two matches ended in draws.

The two sides last played against each other in August 2018 in the league. The match ended 2-2, with Everton Ribeiro and Lucas getting on the scoresheet for Flamengo.

Rafael Moura scored a first-half goal for America Mineiro, while Gerson Magrao's 87th-minute strike helped the home team secure a draw.

Flamengo form guide: D-W-D-W-W

America Mineiro form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Team News

Flamengo

Flamengo manager Rogerio Ceni will be without the services of Rene, Thiago Maia and Cesar. Maia is out with a cruciate ligament rupture and is expected to return to action by the end of the month.

All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Rene, Thiago Maia, Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

America Mineiro

Marcelo Toscano, Gustavinho, Luiz Fernando and Joao Paulo are expected to be on the sidelines for America Mineiro's clash against the defending champions.

Injured: Marcelo Toscano, Gustavinho, Luiz Fernando, Joao Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Willian Arao, Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luis; Gerson, Diego; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique; Pedro

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus Cavichioli; Diego Ferreira, Anderson, Eduardo Bauermann, Marlon; Juninho, Ale, Ze Ricardo, Felipe Azevedo; Ademir; Rodolfo

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Prediction

Flamengo have been in superb form lately and have managed to go unbeaten in 14 successive matches. It is difficult to imagine America Mineiro salvaging even a point on Sunday, and Flamengo should be able to overcome them with ease.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-0 America Mineiro

