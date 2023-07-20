Flamengo vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

Flamengo and America Mineiro get round 16 of the Brasileiro Serie A underway when they face off at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday (July 22).

Having failed to win their last 13 meetings against Flamengo, Vagner Mancini’s men head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts. Flamengo were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight league game, drawing goalless with Fluminense on Sunday.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side are unbeaten in seven matches, including a 4-1 aggregate win over Athletico Paranaese in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals in that time. With 27 points from 15 games, Flamengo are second in the league, 12 points off runaway leaders Botafogo.

Meanwhile, Mineiro thrashed Colo Colo 5-1 in their Copa Sudamericana last-32 clash on Tuesday to claim a 6-3 aggregate win. Mancini’s men now turn their attention to the league, where they're winless in five games, losing thrice since a 2-0 win over Corinthians in June.

America are rooted to the bottom of the standings, level on nine points with 19th-placed Vasco da Gama.

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With ten wins from the last 13 meetings, Flamengo have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

America are yet to taste victory in the fixture, with the spoils getting shared thrice.

Flamengo are unbeaten in four league games, picking up eight points from a possible 12.

Mancini’s side are on a five-game winless run in the Brasileiro Serie A, claiming two points from a possible 15.

The Rubro-Negro have won their last six home games across competitions and are unbeaten in their last nine home games, winning eight, since May.

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Prediction

Flamengo have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of beating an America side winless in five league games. Expect a one-sided affair at the Maracana, with the Rubro-Negro to claim all three points.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 America

Flamengo vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo

Tip 2: First to score - Flamengo (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last ten games against America.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Mineiro’s last nine outings.)